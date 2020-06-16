Or Copy this URL to Share

Share 's life story with friends and family

Share 's life story with friends and family

Ruby Lee Blake Brantley

Ruby Lee Blake Brantley, age 98, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in West Point, Ms.

Funeral service was 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from Greenwood Cemetery, West Point, MS with Rev. Eddie A. Longstreet officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery.

A private family visitation was held at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel.

Carter's Mortuary Services was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store