Ruby Lee Blake Brantley
Ruby Lee Blake Brantley, age 98, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in West Point, Ms.
Funeral service was 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from Greenwood Cemetery, West Point, MS with Rev. Eddie A. Longstreet officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery.
A private family visitation was held at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel.
Carter's Mortuary Services was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
