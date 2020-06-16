Ruby Lee Blake Brantley
Ruby Lee Blake Brantley, age 98, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in West Point, Ms.
Funeral service was 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from Greenwood Cemetery, West Point, MS with Rev. Eddie A. Longstreet officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery.
A private family visitation was held at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel.
Carter's Mortuary Services was in charge of arrangements.
Ruby Lee Blake Brantley, age 98, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in West Point, Ms.
Funeral service was 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from Greenwood Cemetery, West Point, MS with Rev. Eddie A. Longstreet officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery.
A private family visitation was held at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel.
Carter's Mortuary Services was in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.