Randal Elvin Brantley



Randal Elvin "Dog" Brantley, age 66, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS.

Funeral service was 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Greenwood Cemetery, West Point, MS. with Rev. Eddie A. Longstreet officiating.

Carter's Mortuary Services was in charge of arrangements.

