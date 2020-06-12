Billy Busby
William McClain 'Billy' Busby passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence at the age of 81. He was born January 16, 1939 in Webster County to the late Joyce McClain and Isom William Busby. Mr. Busby became a police officer in 1963 for the City of West Point . He became Assistant Chief in 1966 and then served over 20 years as Chief of Police.
He is survived by his wife, whom he married in 1965, Anglyn Busby of West Point; son Michael K. Busby (Melanie) of West Point; brothers, Isom Busby, Jr. of Webster County, Bobby Busby of Choctaw County, Jimmy Busby of Clay County; sisters, JoAnn Hazel of RI, Evelyn Bryan of Florence, MS ; granddaughter, Macey Busby of West Point. The family would like to extend a grateful thanks to his caregivers, Liz Butler and Clara Terry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters, Jewel, Nina, Charlcia, Jerri; brother, Donnie.
Due to Covid Health concerns, a private family graveside service was held Friday, June 12, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends may stop by Robinson Funeral Home and sign the register book from 9 AM-4 PM Thursday or leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
William McClain 'Billy' Busby passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his residence at the age of 81. He was born January 16, 1939 in Webster County to the late Joyce McClain and Isom William Busby. Mr. Busby became a police officer in 1963 for the City of West Point . He became Assistant Chief in 1966 and then served over 20 years as Chief of Police.
He is survived by his wife, whom he married in 1965, Anglyn Busby of West Point; son Michael K. Busby (Melanie) of West Point; brothers, Isom Busby, Jr. of Webster County, Bobby Busby of Choctaw County, Jimmy Busby of Clay County; sisters, JoAnn Hazel of RI, Evelyn Bryan of Florence, MS ; granddaughter, Macey Busby of West Point. The family would like to extend a grateful thanks to his caregivers, Liz Butler and Clara Terry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 sisters, Jewel, Nina, Charlcia, Jerri; brother, Donnie.
Due to Covid Health concerns, a private family graveside service was held Friday, June 12, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends may stop by Robinson Funeral Home and sign the register book from 9 AM-4 PM Thursday or leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.