Bettie A. Calvert, age 63, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. Graveside services are set for Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Yates Chapel M. B. Church at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow in the Yates Church Cemetery. Public visitation was Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P.M. at Carter Funeral Home. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

