Keita MaShona Cannon



Keita MaShona Cannon, age 45, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo.

Graveside service was 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, from Greenwood Cemetery, West Point, MS with Bishop William H. Golden, Sr. officiating.

Carter's Mortuary Services were in charge of arrangements.



