Grathan Christian
Grathan Brigance Christian passed away Wednesday September 2, 2020 at NMMC-West Point at the age of 88. She was born February 17, 1932 to the late Velma Williams and Burris G. Brigance. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church.
Services will 2 PM Saturday September 5, 2020 at Robinson Chapel with the Rev. Darion Duckworth officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Mort Stroud, Jerry Blackwell, and Dr. Edmund Miller. Visitation will be 1-2 PM Saturday at Robinson Funeral Home.
She is survived by her sons, William David Christian (Carol) of Olive Branch, Mark Kendall Christian (Tammye) of Germantown, TN, Robert Burris Christian (Deb) of Collierville, TN; 5 grandchildren, Kathryn Christian, Thomas Christian, Kendall Christian, Josh Christian, Chuck Christian.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Chuck Christian.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church PO Box 293 West Point, MS 39773 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
PO Box 1000 Dept. 42 Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.