Elsie Elizabeth Dye
West Point, MS - Elsie Elizabeth Dye, 41, passed away on July 27, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born January 8, 1979 in Columbus.
to Viva Jo McDonald and Billy Joe Dye. Elsie worked as a waitress for 4 years. Elsie was her father's daughter; always ready for an adventure, a laugh and a cup of coffee. She was her mother's daughter. She had a heart of gold; always willing to lend a hand, an ear and a smile. Her infectious laugh and kind eyes made everyone feel welcome. Stranger was not a word in her vocabulary. Elsies (Munchkin) was her joy. Vivian flipped her world upside down and made her life worth living. Her friends were her family as much as her blood kin was. We all kept her sane during the hard times of losing her dad and caring for a newborn. To sum Elsie up in a sentence or two is impossible. One thing we all know about her, she loved. She loved with her whole heart
A memorial service will be held in West Point to be announced at a later date with a graveside service in the Pine Crest Cemetery in Dekalb, MS.
Survivors include her daughter, Vivian Joe Dye of West Point, her sister, Molly Plasters (Charlie) of Woodstock, AL and her grandmother, Daisy McDonald of Dekalb.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Billy Joe and Viva McDonald Dye.
Honorary Pallbearers will be all of the coffee drinkers from Cathys Restaurant and The Tin Lizzie.
