Carl Fox, III
Carl Fox, III passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at Yazoo City Rehab at the age of 75. He was born August 23, 1944 in Florida to the late Ellen Koken and Carl Fox, Jr. Mr. Fox served his county in the US Navy and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Vanderbilt University.
He is survived by son, Carl Fox, IV of Memphis, TN; daughter, Elizabeth Lucinda Fox of Birmingham, AL; sisters, Ellen Fox Hammond of OH, Sophia Fox Owen of TN; 3 grandchildren, Lucinda Lindsey Fox, Claude Callender Fox, Sophie Koken Fox.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday June 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to French Camp Academy Development Office One Fine Place French Camp, MS 39745.
Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.
Carl Fox, III passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at Yazoo City Rehab at the age of 75. He was born August 23, 1944 in Florida to the late Ellen Koken and Carl Fox, Jr. Mr. Fox served his county in the US Navy and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Vanderbilt University.
He is survived by son, Carl Fox, IV of Memphis, TN; daughter, Elizabeth Lucinda Fox of Birmingham, AL; sisters, Ellen Fox Hammond of OH, Sophia Fox Owen of TN; 3 grandchildren, Lucinda Lindsey Fox, Claude Callender Fox, Sophie Koken Fox.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday June 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to French Camp Academy Development Office One Fine Place French Camp, MS 39745.
Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.