Mr. Charles "Chuck" L. Gaskin, Jr.
West Point, MS - Mr. Charles "Chuck" L. Gaskin, Jr., 63, passed away on April 16, 2020 at his residence in West Point. Chuck was born on August 4, 1956, in Houston, the son of the late Charles Lee Gaskin, Sr. and Harriet Lorraine Turman Gaskin. He was the Plant Manager at West Point Cabinet for 8 years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in West Point. He loved woodworking and the Boy Scouts of America. He loved God and doing Bible research. He never met a stranger. He married Deborah Allen Gaskin on July 7, 2007 in West Point. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lora Galvan. Due to current health concerns, a private family graveside service will be Saturday, April 18, 2020, from Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point with Reverend Melvin Mordecai officiating and assisted by Mr. Van Williams. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Deborah Gaskin of West Point: one daughter, Lindsey Henderson (Chad) of Lexington Park, Maryland: one son, Matt Gaskin of West Point: two sisters, Manuella Melton (David) of Love and Angelica Smith (Robert) of Houston: and two brothers, Jim Gaskin (Jean) of Pearl and James Saylors (Angie) of Ethelsville, Alabama. Honorary Pallbearers will be Former members of Boy Scout Troop 15, Nurses and Staff of Baptist Hospice, and Wallace Hines. Memorials may be made to American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue; Suite 214, Overland Park, Kansas 66202. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times Leader on Apr. 17, 2020