W. Renette Gaskin
West Point, MS - W. Renette Gaskin, 82, passed away on July 7, 2020 at NMMC in West Point, MS. She was born January 16, 1938 in West Point to Linda Higginbotham and Walter Renn Taylor. She was in management for 15 years and was of the Baptist faith. She married Charles Gaskin on November 27, 1968 in West Point, MS.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her son, James Sanderson (Marsha) of Atoka, TN; daughters, Janet Dale Roark of Nashville, TN, Debbie Clark, and Lynn Carr (Matt); six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and her sister, Debra Caspell (Anthony) of West Point, MS. Preceding her in death were her parents, Walter Taylor and Linda Armstrong; husband Charles Gaskin; sisters Theresa Taylor Krickbaum, and Faye Taylor Babbs.
Philippians 1:23 "My desire is to depart and be with Christ, for that is far better."
