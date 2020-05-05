Mr. Gregory Martin "Marty" Gordon
West Point, MS - Mr. Gregory Martin "Marty" Gordon. Marty, age 55, passed away at home, peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 1, 2020. Marty was born on July 30, 1964, in Maben, where he grew up. He moved to West Point after high school, where he married the love his life, Janet, on May 11, 1985. Marty was a technical minded person with bountiful knowledge and worked most of his adult life in the Industrial Production field. He has been Manufacturing Supervisor/Manufacturing Engineer for Nammo Defense Systems since 2006. His work took him around the world over his career and when he was not at work, he loved to spend all available time with his family and friends. Marty never backed away from a challenge and would do anything he could to help anyone in need. Marty will be missed, but we know he lived and believed the idea that anything worth doing was worth doing right and his life was an example. Marty is survived by his mother, Robbie Gordon; his wife of 35 years, Janet Gordon; his daughter Natasha Watts and her husband, Daniel; his son Kyle Gordon; his four brothers, Kevin Gordon and his wife Sandra, Mitchell Gordon and his wife Susan, Kenneth Gordon and his wife Camille, and David Gordon and his wife Melanie; as well as several nieces and nephews. Marty was preceded in death by his father William Paul Gordon; and his son Billy Wayne Clark. Due to current health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from Providence Methodist Cemetery near Maben with Jonathan Edwards officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jim Mullis, Jerry Moore, Joseph Salmon, Tyler Taylor, Daniel Watts, and Cain Cannon. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 2524 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
West Point, MS - Mr. Gregory Martin "Marty" Gordon. Marty, age 55, passed away at home, peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 1, 2020. Marty was born on July 30, 1964, in Maben, where he grew up. He moved to West Point after high school, where he married the love his life, Janet, on May 11, 1985. Marty was a technical minded person with bountiful knowledge and worked most of his adult life in the Industrial Production field. He has been Manufacturing Supervisor/Manufacturing Engineer for Nammo Defense Systems since 2006. His work took him around the world over his career and when he was not at work, he loved to spend all available time with his family and friends. Marty never backed away from a challenge and would do anything he could to help anyone in need. Marty will be missed, but we know he lived and believed the idea that anything worth doing was worth doing right and his life was an example. Marty is survived by his mother, Robbie Gordon; his wife of 35 years, Janet Gordon; his daughter Natasha Watts and her husband, Daniel; his son Kyle Gordon; his four brothers, Kevin Gordon and his wife Sandra, Mitchell Gordon and his wife Susan, Kenneth Gordon and his wife Camille, and David Gordon and his wife Melanie; as well as several nieces and nephews. Marty was preceded in death by his father William Paul Gordon; and his son Billy Wayne Clark. Due to current health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from Providence Methodist Cemetery near Maben with Jonathan Edwards officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Jim Mullis, Jerry Moore, Joseph Salmon, Tyler Taylor, Daniel Watts, and Cain Cannon. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 2524 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39216. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from May 5 to May 6, 2020.