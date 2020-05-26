Mary Nell McClain Green
Mrs. Mary Nell McClain Green passed away Tuesday May 26, 2020 at her residence in West Point at the age of 88. She was born in Lowndes County to the late Ola Mae Coggins and John Wesley McClain. She was a homemaker and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother to her family.
She is survived by daughters Peggy Coleman (Lee) of West Point, Pat Reynolds (Barry) of Brandon and son Jack Green Jr of West Point. 5 Grandchildren Ralph Weems IV, Jack Coleman, Anna Barnes, Bonner Coleman, Mary Katherine Reynolds. Great grandchild Mary Elizabeth Barnes.
A private family graveside service will be held at 11 AM Friday May 29, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Green Sr., sister Ruby Mae Cliett, 3 brothers John Edward McClain, Clemmie Lee McClain, and William Herrone McClain.
Memorials can be made to the West Point/Clay County Animal Shelter, 5122 Old Tibbee Road, West Point, MS 39773.
Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.
Published in Daily Times Leader from May 26 to May 27, 2020.