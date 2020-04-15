Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson Funeral Home Llc
635 E Broad St
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-8049
Resources
More Obituaries for Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harris

Send Flowers
Harris Obituary
Barbara Harris

Barbara Jean Harris passed away Monday April 13, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo at the age of 65. She was born November 22, 1954 to Phyllis Annell Josey and the late Robert Jean Holmes.
She is survived by a her daughters, Ashley Pearson (Ryan) of West Point, Samantha Henley (Dale) of West Point; son, Chuck Sanders (Mindy) of FL; mother, Phyliss Holmes; sisters, Susan Rollins of Columbus, Gloria Thompson of Caledonia, Catherine Brown of Caledonia, Lisa Fields of TN; 5 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Jean Holmes.
Memorials may be made to Clay County Unit PO Box 966 West Point, MS 39773.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.
Published in Daily Times Leader on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -