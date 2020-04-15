|
Barbara Harris
Barbara Jean Harris passed away Monday April 13, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo at the age of 65. She was born November 22, 1954 to Phyllis Annell Josey and the late Robert Jean Holmes.
She is survived by a her daughters, Ashley Pearson (Ryan) of West Point, Samantha Henley (Dale) of West Point; son, Chuck Sanders (Mindy) of FL; mother, Phyliss Holmes; sisters, Susan Rollins of Columbus, Gloria Thompson of Caledonia, Catherine Brown of Caledonia, Lisa Fields of TN; 5 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Jean Holmes.
Memorials may be made to Clay County Unit PO Box 966 West Point, MS 39773.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.
Published in Daily Times Leader on Apr. 15, 2020