Don Hodnett
Don Alan Hodnett passed away Friday June 12, 2020 at his residence at the age of 57. He was born September 19, 1962 to the late Pauline Williams and Charles Hodnett.
He is survived by his brother, Mark Hodnett (Roxana) of FL; sister, Amy Hodnett of Columbus; nephew, Justin Truex of AR; nieces, Nicole and Natalie Hodnett of FL.
A memorial service was held Sunday at Cedar Bluff Methodist Cemetery with Rev. Junior Davis officiating.
Memorials may be made to Cedar Bluff Methodist Cemetery 34 Mhoon Valley Rd West Point, MS 39773.
Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.

Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
