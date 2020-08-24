William " Bill" Johnstone
West Point, MS - William D. " Bill" Johnstone, 59, passed away on August 19, 2020 at Specialty Hospice in Meridian, MS. He was born June 14, 1961 in Illinois to Edith Miriam Wiederhold and Albert Franklin Johnstone.
Bill had a never ending love for his family and friends, especially his daughter, Brittney. His laugh was contagious. Bill accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and worshiped at Calvary Baptist Church. He loved working on classic cars and trucks and spending time with his dog, Biscuit. He had mechanical skills that not many have. He will be truly missed by many.
A celebration of Bill's life will be announced later on Calvert Funeral Home Facebook page. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Brittney Johnstone and fiance John Stark of West Point, MS, one sister, Joy Johnstone of Kansas City, MO, one niece: Kimberlee Link, one nephew, Marc Johnstone, two great nephews, Tyler and Alex Johnstone and one great-great nephew: Jamie Johnstone. Preceding him in death were his parents, Albert Franklin and Edith Wiederhold Johnstone, 2 brothers, John C. Johnstone of West Point and Robert A. Johnstone of Benton, Kansas.
