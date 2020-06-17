Margaret Orr Jolly
Margaret Orr Jolly, 89, of West Point, Mississippi, passed away at her home on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on October 18, 1930, the daughter of R. S. and Gladys Raby Orr. She attended business college in Nashville, where she met her husband, Sherrell F. Jolly. They were married in Shelbyville in 1951 and lived in Nashville and then Parsons, Kansas before settling in West Point in 1953. They were married for 52 years before his death in 2003.
Mrs. Jolly worked as the secretary and office manager at Crown Chemical Company for 24 years. When Crown Chemical closed upon the retirement of the owner Eugene Cater, she later worked in the office of First United Methodist Church in West Point as church financial secretary for 10 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church for over 60 years, where she was in the Wesley Wasson Sunday School class, and a founding member of the Lochie Millard Circle. She was also a lifetime member of the United Methodist Women. Until recent months, she was active in the church and community. In her retirement, she enjoyed participation in Red Hats and was a volunteer and officer for many activities of the church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by four children including a daughter, Sue Jolly, of Columbus; and three sons, Doug, Bob, and Joe Jolly, of West Point. She is also survived by four grandchildren, grandsons Arick Jolly, of Vardaman, and David Jolly of Columbus, and granddaughters Kayla Jolly Moon of West Point, and Krysta Jolly Shumate of Brandon; three great- granddaughters, Lorelai and Tatum Shumate of Brandon, and Raelyn Moon of West Point; a sister, Dimples Orr Poole of Harriman, Tennessee, and a sister-in-law, Peggy Jolly of Brooksville. She is also survived by an extended family, including a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family expresses thanks to the caregivers who spent time with her in the last few months and special thanks to Dr. Edmund Miller. They request that any memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of West Point, P.O. Box 293, West Point, Mississippi 39773 or to a charity of the donor's choice. A small graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18 for the immediate family with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point, with the Dr. Darian Duckworth officiating. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be announced at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the services.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.