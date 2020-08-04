1/
Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Evans Jones, Jr.

Columbus, Mississippi - George Evans Jones, Jr., 78, passed away on July 31, 2020 at West Point Community Living Center in West Point. He was born July 21, 1942 in Columbus to Willie White and George Evans Jones, Sr. He was a Pharmacy Clerk for 15 years and was a member of First United Methodist Church. George was a Veteran of the Army National Guard. He was a graduate of West Point High School in 1960. He attended Ole Miss and was a lifelong Rebel fan. One of his favorite pastimes was playing billiards.
Funeral services will be held at a later date with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Jennifer Bush (Zak) of Columbia, TN, two sons, Jefferey Allen Jones (Julie) of Cleveland, TN and Jason Michael Jones of Cleveland, TN, 6 grandchildren, his sister, Cheryl Jones Edwards (Don) of Wichita, KS, two brothers, Marvin Carey Jones (Vicky) of Clarksdale, MS and Randolph Wise Jones of West Point. Preceding him in death were his parents, George Evans Jones, Sr. and Willie White Jones.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O Box 8217, Jackson, MS 39215.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert Funeral Home
1400 East Main Street
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-2833
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved