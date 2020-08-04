George Evans Jones, Jr.
Columbus, Mississippi - George Evans Jones, Jr., 78, passed away on July 31, 2020 at West Point Community Living Center in West Point. He was born July 21, 1942 in Columbus to Willie White and George Evans Jones, Sr. He was a Pharmacy Clerk for 15 years and was a member of First United Methodist Church. George was a Veteran of the Army National Guard. He was a graduate of West Point High School in 1960. He attended Ole Miss and was a lifelong Rebel fan. One of his favorite pastimes was playing billiards.
Funeral services will be held at a later date with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in West Point. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include one daughter, Jennifer Bush (Zak) of Columbia, TN, two sons, Jefferey Allen Jones (Julie) of Cleveland, TN and Jason Michael Jones of Cleveland, TN, 6 grandchildren, his sister, Cheryl Jones Edwards (Don) of Wichita, KS, two brothers, Marvin Carey Jones (Vicky) of Clarksdale, MS and Randolph Wise Jones of West Point. Preceding him in death were his parents, George Evans Jones, Sr. and Willie White Jones.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
, P.O Box 8217, Jackson, MS 39215.
