Mordine Lee, age 93, passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi.
She was born April 1, 1927 to Mary Adams and Wesley Glover, who both preceded her in death. Mrs. Lee lived in the Waverly Community in West Point, Mississippi.
She leaves to mourn her passing one brother, Jasper (Willa) Muldrow of
East Cleaveland, Ohio, a special cousin Sylvester (Louise) Adams of West Point, Mississippi, and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family wants to thank all caregivers and friends for their genuine love and care during her illness.
Carter Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Daily Times Leader on Apr. 29, 2020