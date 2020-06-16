Anne Long
Anne Williams Long passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her residence at the age of 86. She was born October 4, 1933 in Cedar Bluff to the late Alma Mae Caldwell and Lonnie Cecil Williams.
She is survived by her sons, Millard Long. Jr. (Monica) of Burlington, KY, Lynn Long (Lori) of Galveston, TX; brother, Cecil Williams of Tuscaloosa, AL; Mary Ruth Hill of Cedar Bluff; 4 grandchildren, Katelyn Long, Elizabeth Anne Long, Ryan Long, Jake Long.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Millard Long.
Due to Covid Health concerns, a private family service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. Raleigh Richter officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Henry, Robert Mercier, Billy Allen, Shannon Wooten, Chris Walbington, Sandra Cox, Dewey Cox, Cindy Neely; her caregivers, Virginia Boyd, and Mika Watkins. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Department 42 Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
Anne Williams Long passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her residence at the age of 86. She was born October 4, 1933 in Cedar Bluff to the late Alma Mae Caldwell and Lonnie Cecil Williams.
She is survived by her sons, Millard Long. Jr. (Monica) of Burlington, KY, Lynn Long (Lori) of Galveston, TX; brother, Cecil Williams of Tuscaloosa, AL; Mary Ruth Hill of Cedar Bluff; 4 grandchildren, Katelyn Long, Elizabeth Anne Long, Ryan Long, Jake Long.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Millard Long.
Due to Covid Health concerns, a private family service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home with Rev. Raleigh Richter officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Henry, Robert Mercier, Billy Allen, Shannon Wooten, Chris Walbington, Sandra Cox, Dewey Cox, Cindy Neely; her caregivers, Virginia Boyd, and Mika Watkins. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital PO Box 1000 Department 42 Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.