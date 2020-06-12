Cathy Ann Milican McGuire

Our Mama, Cathy Ann Milican McGuire, was an English teacher and editor at heart and would have laughed at my first draft of her obituary. She was far too spunky and fiery to be described in a few solemn words. Having miraculously survived what should have been a fatal brain tumor at the young age of thirty-five, she spent the next thirty-six years of her life serving tirelessly and giving generously, truly desiring to be the hands and feet of Jesus to everyone around her, even complete strangers in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

Born October 25, 1948, Mama was originally from West Point, Mississippi, where she lived with her parents, A.L. Milican and Thelma "June" Milican, and her siblings Billy Milican (Loretta) and Janet Milican White, Mama went on to live in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Guatemala, and Taiwan. She truly loved to travel and meet new people! When she married her husband of nearly thirty-eight years, David McGuire, in 1982, I don't think she could have possibly imagined the adventures they would have over the next four decades.

Mama was a born teacher and used her Master's degree in education to teach no matter where she lived. There are three of us who are blessed to call her Mama: Summer Hamblin (Johnny), Maggie McNeece (Matt), and Matthew McGuire (Lindsay), and we were blessed to have us as her teacher during the years we lived in the States. As much as she loved us, I think her favorite students were her grandchildren. She never came to visit without fun, educational toys, books, and games to give them, and she was always eager to have them crawl up into her lap for a snuggle and a good book. Kaitlyn, Jack, and Luke Hamblin and Mackenzie and Molly McNeece are going to miss their Am'ma.

Mama used to tell us about the time she saw Jesus' face in her hospital room right after she had been told that she was going to die from that horrific brain tumor. She said that he looked at her with an indescribable love and just threw his head back and laughed. At that moment, she knew that she was going to be just fine, no matter what happened. As she lay in yet another hospital bed again yesterday, June 11, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, all we could do was beg Jesus to come get her and take her home where she could laugh with Him. Weeping, we sang her favorite songs of praise and held her as she left this world and ran into the arms of her Jesus.

She never wanted to have a funeral service, so in honor of her wishes, we will simply gather on Sunday, June 14, in Tupelo to celebrate the life of love that she lived.





