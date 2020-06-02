Payton Myers
Shelby Payton Myers passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in Brooksville, MS at the age of 85. He was born March 19, 1935 in Hazelhurst, MS to Shelby Frank and Frances Paxton Myers.
He was a graduate of Mississippi College (BA), and the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (Master of Divinity).
Dad spent his life in the service of God and his fellow man. He was pastor of Williamsburg Baptist Church in Collins, Braxton Baptist Church, Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Oak Grove Baptist Church in Simpson County. He was Pastor of Elon Baptist Church in Macon at the time of his death.
Dad and Mom spent 34 years (1963-1997) as missionaries in Nigeria. Dad taught at the then Baptist Pastor's School at Kawo, Kaduna (now the Baptist Theological Seminary, Kaduna). The bulk of his life in Nigeria was spent training men to be pastors and the establishment of churches, and the building of churches all over the northern and central part of Nigeria. Through the years, thousands of Nigerians have come to know the Lord because of his life, well-spent in the service of God in Nigeria.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Green Myers of Brooksville; sons, David Myers (Candace) of Purvis, MS, Allan Myers (Sue Ellen) of Opelousas, LA, Amy Myers Waide (Charles) of West Point, MS; one sister, Rebecca Lott of Madison, MS; 7 grandchidren and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Copeland Myers.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the Elon Baptist Church Cemetery outside of Macon, Mississippi. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Our family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Baptist Theological Seminary, Kaduna through the International Mission Board at imb.org/give-now. Checks may also be sent to the International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230. Please include a note of explanation include project number G23210Kaduna.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.