Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share 's life story with friends and family

Share 's life story with friends and family



He is preceded in ascension to heaven by his beloved wife, Dr. Helen Bernice Harrold Naugle; father, Dr. Andrew Kincannon Naugle, Sr. and mother, Bessie Calvert Naugle; brothers, Dr. Andrew Kincannon Naugle, Jr. and Dr. Thomas Calvert Naugle, Sr.; and is survived by his daughter, Helen Naugle Deibler and her husband, Dr. Lynn Deibler; granddaughters Dr. Elizabeth Deibler Gadsby (James), Dr. Kathryn Deibler, Nancy Deibler Brannon (Judd), Julie Deibler Bray (Bryan); and great-grandsons Clarkston and Wesley Brannon and Benjamin and David Bray.

A graveside service will be planned at Greenwood Cemetery, West Point, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John UMC, 550 Mt. Paran Road, Atlanta GA 30327 and Desire Street Ministries,



Jefferson Boswell Naugle passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on July 2, 2020. He was born February 28, 1920 in Abbott, Mississippi and moved to West Point, Mississippi when he was two years old. He graduated from West Point High School and University of Mississippi where he was a member of DKE fraternity. He married his childhood sweetheart, Helen Bernice Harrold. During World War II he joined the Army as a lieutenant in the Corp of Engineers, made amphibious landings in Sicily, fought through Italy and southern France, and crossed the Rhine into Germany. He also served during the Korean Conflict. Upon retiring from the Army in 1962, he served thirty years with Georgia Department of Natural Resources as Parks Engineer and Chief of Operations. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling with his wife, spending time with his family, leading Elderhostels and cheering on Georgia Tech. He was an active member of Saint John United Methodist Church and Bible Fellowship Sunday School Class. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.He is preceded in ascension to heaven by his beloved wife, Dr. Helen Bernice Harrold Naugle; father, Dr. Andrew Kincannon Naugle, Sr. and mother, Bessie Calvert Naugle; brothers, Dr. Andrew Kincannon Naugle, Jr. and Dr. Thomas Calvert Naugle, Sr.; and is survived by his daughter, Helen Naugle Deibler and her husband, Dr. Lynn Deibler; granddaughters Dr. Elizabeth Deibler Gadsby (James), Dr. Kathryn Deibler, Nancy Deibler Brannon (Judd), Julie Deibler Bray (Bryan); and great-grandsons Clarkston and Wesley Brannon and Benjamin and David Bray.A graveside service will be planned at Greenwood Cemetery, West Point, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John UMC, 550 Mt. Paran Road, Atlanta GA 30327 and Desire Street Ministries, www.desirestreet.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store