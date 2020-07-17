Mary Louise Norris
West Point, MS - Mary Louise Norris, 92, passed away on July 14, 2020 at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, MS. She was born February 21, 1928 in Una to Leslie Katherine Awtrey and Roy Sebastian Allen. She was a Floral Designer for 20 years and was of the Baptist faith. She married Jack H. Norris on December 26, 1946 in Charleston, MS. He preceded her in death in 1986.
Calvert Funeral Home of West Point has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her son, Michael Lovell Norris of Louisville, KY. Predeceased by her parents Roy and Leslie Allen; husband Jack H. Norris; son Jack Leslie Norris; sister Mattie Catherine Allen; brothers James William Allen, John Roy Allen, and Leslie Foster Allen.
