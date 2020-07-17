1/
Norris
Mary Louise Norris

West Point, MS - Mary Louise Norris, 92, passed away on July 14, 2020 at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen, MS. She was born February 21, 1928 in Una to Leslie Katherine Awtrey and Roy Sebastian Allen. She was a Floral Designer for 20 years and was of the Baptist faith. She married Jack H. Norris on December 26, 1946 in Charleston, MS. He preceded her in death in 1986.
Calvert Funeral Home of West Point has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her son, Michael Lovell Norris of Louisville, KY. Predeceased by her parents Roy and Leslie Allen; husband Jack H. Norris; son Jack Leslie Norris; sister Mattie Catherine Allen; brothers James William Allen, John Roy Allen, and Leslie Foster Allen.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
