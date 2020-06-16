Jason Lee Phillips
Jason Lee Phillips, 39 of Columbus, MS passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle, Columbus, MS.
A drive-thru visitation will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A private funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Hatley Cemetery, Hatley, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Phillips was born August 29, 1980, to Lisa Brewer Cobb and the late Dennis Phillips in Amory, MS. He attended West End Baptist Church and West Point Pentecostal Church. Mr. Phillips was an Eagle Scout and in the ROTC in High School. Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating on the river. He was presently employed as a scrap buyer at Steel Dynamics (SCI) for the past 13 years. In addition to his father, Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by his wife – Lori Lynn Phillps.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his mother – Lisa (Robert) Cobb, West Point, MS; children – Cameron and Gabriel Phillips, Columbus, MS; sister – Heather Phillips, West Point, MS; brother – Jeremy Phillips, Wentzville, MD; grandparents – Larry Brewer, Granny Peggy, Bobbie Grass Reeves; nieces – Madison and Atleigh Phillips; special friends – Amanda Ray, Remy, Bob, and Breezy; Pets – Box Bulldog – Daisy and Boston Terrier – Beau; a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives.
Honorary pallbearers will be employees of SDI and his Boy Scout Troop.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Leukemia Society,at www.lls.org.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.