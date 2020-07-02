1/
Pollard
Les Pollard

William Leslie "Les" Pollard passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence at the age of 67. He was born November 14, 1952 in Starkville, MS to Marjorie Berneta and the late Lacey Lester Pollard.
He is survived by his wife, Gale Pollard of West Point; daughter, Hannah Snow (Matt) of West Point; son Jake Pollard of West Point; mother, Berneta Pollard of West Point; brother, Joe Pollard (Penny) of West Point; sisters, Marjorie McKinney (Jay) of Iuka, Ginger Fowler (Tim) of West Point, Donna Foster (David) of Cedar Bluff; granddaughter, Linley Claire Pollard.
A graveside service will be 10 AM Thursday at Shaffer Cemetery in Siloam. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Serving as pallbearers will be Randy Simmons, Glen Robinson, Tim Golson, Paul Vickers, Ray Pumphrey, Doug Thompson. Honorary pallbearers are Dicky Haga, Doug Yelverton, Jerry Johnson, his coffee drinking buddies at Mike's Quick Stop.
Memorials may be made to Hebron Christian School Attn:Donna Foster 5100 Henryville Rd Pheba, MS 39755 or The Hills Church of Christ North Richland Hills 6300 NE Loop 820 North Richland Hills, TX 76180.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.

Published in Daily Times Leader on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
