Michael "Mike" Ray
West Point, Mississippi - Michael Ray, 58, died, July 25, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born July 6, 1962 in West Point to Betty Files Ray and the late Vernon Ray. He was Self Employed for 20 years. Mike married Evelyn Lamb Ray March 13, 2007, Hamilton, AL.
Mike was a people person and seemed to never meet a stranger. His favorite hobbies included watching NASCAR, riding his Harley Davidson, going to the dirt track with Mike Pearson, grilling and cooking stews. Mike thoroughly enjoyed his "Tuesday Night Supper Club." He loved his faithful companion Harley.
Due to current health concerns, a private graveside funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 with Bro. Terry Butler officiating in Memorial Gardens West Point, Mississippi. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Evelyn Ray of West Point, one daughter, Danielle Whitaker (Mike) of Amory, one son, John Tubbs (Maggie) of Amory, and one grandchild, His mother, Mrs. Betty Files Ray of Tupelo, one sister, Sandra White (Eddie) of Saltillo, two brothers, Wayne Ray (Judy) of West Point and Tim Ray (Beth) of Cedar Bluff.
Pallbearers were Tyson Nightingale, Seth Wedel, Mike Pearson, Nathan Chisolm, James Rico, Ricky Rico.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Passionate Pursuit Ministries, 9939 Hwy 45 N, West Point, MS 39773.
