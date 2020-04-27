|
Columbus, MS - Mr. Harry Lee Rodgers, Jr., 74, passed away on April 24, 2020 at his residence in Columbus. Harry was born on April 14, 1946, in West Point, the son of the late Harry Lee, Sr. and Ivah Coburn Rodgers. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy where he received the National Defense Service Medal. He was a proud graduate of Mississippi State University. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed, in his own words, all of God's critters. He loved his family, extended family and his church family at East End Baptist Church in Columbus. He was a loving husband and married his high school sweetheart, Martha Manning Rodgers, on July 19, 1966 in Columbus. Due to current health concerns, a private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from Greenwood Cemetery in West Point with Reverend Byron Benson officiating. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Martha Manning Rodgers of Columbus: one brother, Jeffrey G. Rodgers of West Point and two nieces, Whitney Thompson and Michelle Sesser. Honorary Pallbearers will be his Nephews: Riley Manning, Charles Manning, Drew Manning, Will Staggers and Michael Thompson. Memorials may be made to East End Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8480, Columbus, MS 39705 or to Columbus Lowndes Humane Society, 50 Airline Road, Columbus, MS 39702. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times Leader on Apr. 26, 2020