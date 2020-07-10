Or Copy this URL to Share

PHEDA, MS. - Danny L. Smith, 55 passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside service is Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Lower Prairie Creek Cemetery. Visitation was on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and all safety policies were implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Lower Prairie Creek Cemetery in Clay County, MS.





