Danny L. Smith
PHEDA, MS. - Danny L. Smith, 55 passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside service is Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Lower Prairie Creek Cemetery. Visitation was on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and all safety policies were implemented at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Lower Prairie Creek Cemetery in Clay County, MS.


Published in Daily Times Leader from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery Mortuary Llc
367 Dr Martin Luther King Dr
Houston, MS 38851
(662) 456-2152
