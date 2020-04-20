|
|
|
Eddie Earl Stanton
Eddie Earl Stanton passed away Friday April 17, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo at the age of 69. She was born November 9, 1950 in Eupora to Rubie Marie Neal and Otis Adrian Lewis.
She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Stanton of West Point; brother Dannie Lewis (Helen) of Eupora; niece, Pam Rogers of Oxford; close friends, Tina Edwards, Amanda Chandler, and Lois Higginbotham, and her son Zachary Edwards of West Point.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Edward Stanton.
Memorials may be made to PO Box 1000 Dept. 42 Memphis, TN 38105-1942 stjude.org/tribute.
The family will have a private graveside service at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family has entrusted Robinson Funeral Home with arrangements.
Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.
Published in Daily Times Leader on Apr. 21, 2020