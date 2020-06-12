Mac Steadman
Malcolm Ross Steadman passed away Monday June 8, 2020 at his residence at the age of 89. He was born May 12, 1931 to the late Doris Miller and Robert Cecil Steadman. He was always smiling, happy and whistling.
He is survived by his sons, Larry Steadman (Teresa) of Carrollton, GA, Mike Steadman (Lynda) of Byram, MS, sisters, Jeanette Pyle of Ocean Springs, and Doris Bruce of West Point, 3 grandchildren Shawn Steadman (Allison) of Florence, SC, Whitney May (Jason) of Carrollton, GA, Lindsey Townsend (Tim) of Madison, MS, 4 great grandchildren, Meredith May, Ross May, Harper Townsend, and Henley Townsend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dot Steadman, brothers Charlie Steadman, and Bobby Steadman, and sister Katherine Davis.
Due to health concerns a private family memorial service will be held Friday at Robinson Chapel in West Point, MS. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 794, West Point, MS 39773.
Friends may leave an online condolence at robinsonfh.net.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.