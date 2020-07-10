Betty Sue "Frances" Stockton
West Point, MS - Betty Sue "Frances" Stockton, 77, passed away on July 8, 2020 at UMMC-Jackson in Jackson, MS. She was born April 16, 1943 in Gibson to Estelle Carlisle and Onroe West. She married Trenton Stockton on August 20, 1961 in Aberdeen, Mississippi. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Mitchell Buick for 10 years. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where she enjoyed teaching children in Sunday School. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. One of her favorite things to do was to sing in the quartet. She could always be found baking sweets in the kitchen for her family. When she wasn't baking she was keeping her lawn manicured to perfection. Frances was also a member of the beloved "Red Hats."Due to current health concerns, a private family service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Calvert Chapel with Dr. James Towery officiating and assisted by Bro. Roy Myers. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens West Point, MS. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include Her Husband Thomas Trenton Stockton, Jr. of West Point, MS; Her daughter, Nicole McBrayer (Keith) of West Point, MS, Her son, Tommy Stockton (Connie) of West Point, MS, three grandchildren: Laura and Will McBrayer, Tristyn Stockton and Her brother Robert West. Preceding Her in death were Parents: Onroe and Estelle Carlisle West, three sisters: Carolyn Pace, Faye Stahl and Marguerite Gentry, three brothers: Felix, Walter and Ray West. Pallbearers will be Tommy Stockton, Buster Stockton, Keith McBrayer and Will McBrayer. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Adult Choir Fund at Calvary Baptist Church, 460 McCord Street, West Point, MS 39773. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com