Annie Ruth Sykes
Annie Ruth Sykes, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in her home.
Graveside services are set for Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Rev. Tim Brinkley officiating.
Visitation was Friday, June 12, 2020 from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. at Carter Funeral Home at 247 Fifth Street, West Point, MS.
Carter Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carter & Sons Funeral Home
247 5th St
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-2171
