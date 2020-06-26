Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Castella Taylor

Castella Taylor , age 95, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo, Ms. A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, from Shady Grove Abbott Cemetery, West Point, Ms. Rev. Gregory Wright & Pastor Henry Shelton officiated the service. A private family visitation was held at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel.Carter's Mortuary Services were in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved