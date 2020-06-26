Castella Taylor
Castella Taylor , age 95, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo, Ms. A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, from Shady Grove Abbott Cemetery, West Point, Ms. Rev. Gregory Wright & Pastor Henry Shelton officiated the service. A private family visitation was held at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel.Carter's Mortuary Services were in charge of arrangements.
Castella Taylor , age 95, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo, Ms. A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, from Shady Grove Abbott Cemetery, West Point, Ms. Rev. Gregory Wright & Pastor Henry Shelton officiated the service. A private family visitation was held at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel.Carter's Mortuary Services were in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.