Castella Taylor , age 95, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo, Ms. A graveside service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, from Shady Grove Abbott Cemetery, West Point, Ms. Rev. Gregory Wright & Pastor Henry Shelton officiated the service. A private family visitation was held at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel.Carter's Mortuary Services were in charge of arrangements.

