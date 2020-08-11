Dwight Trulove
Dwight Wilson Trulove passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo at the age of 76. He was born November 30, 1943 in Fulton, MS to the late Odell Wilson and Lebon Trulove.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley Clardy (Eugene) of Cedar Bluff; sister, Kay Gregg (Chet) of West Point; 3 grandchildren, Kurt Clardy, Brandon Clardy, Joshua Trulove.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Janie Trulove; and his son, Jason Trulove.
A graveside service will be 10 AM Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to West Point/Clay County Animal Shelter 5122 Old Tibbee Rd West Point, MS 39773.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.