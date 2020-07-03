Murray Tubb
Thomas Murray Tubb passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen, MS at the age of 69. He was born July 14, 1950 in West Point, MS to the late Thomas Jefferson Tubb and Sarah Frances Spaulding. He was a member for the Rotary Club for many years and a member of the First Christian Church where he was a Sunday School Teacher and an Elder.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne Tubb of West Point; son, James Tubb (Natalie) of Atlanta, GA; daughters, Garnett McDaniel (Jarrod) of West Point, and Megan Williston (Paul) of Pass Christian; and niece, Lady Noel of Madison; grandchildren, Ava Greear McDaniel, Tucker McDaniel, Matthew Williston, Thomas Williston, and Andrew Williston.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Judith Tubb Davis.
Due to current health concerns the family has chosen to have a memorial service at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to Bryan Public Library 436 Commerce Street, West Point, MS 39773, West Point/Clay County Animal Shelter, 5122 Old Tibbee Road, West Point, MS 39773, Sally Kate Winters Home, P.O. Box 1233, West Point, MS 39773 or your favorite charity
.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family