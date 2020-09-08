Jeannette Unger
Jeanette Ming Unger died September 7, 2020. She was born October 5, 1931 in Louisville, MS to Eva and Troy Ming. She received her early education at West Point High School and graduated from Petal High School in 1950. She attended Mississippi State University, Livingston University in Alabama, and Auburn University.
Jeanette taught school for two years in Alexander City, Alabama in special education. She became a nurse and practiced nursing for 10 years at Canton Hospital in Canton, Mississippi. She was also an assistant director of nursing at two nursing homes in Birmingham, Alabama.
Jeanette was a member of the DAR and was Regent for three years. She was a long time member of the Civitan Club and taught Sunday school classes to children.
Jeanette married the late James Kelly Unger Jr. in 1950. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children; James Kelly Unger III (Monterey), Warren Steven Unger (Cathy), and Heather Unger-Robertson (Craig); brother James "Sonny" Ming; sister-in-law, Mrs. Langdon Unger; 5 grandchildren Brent Unger, Brandon Unger, Rachel Unger-Nasworth, Anna Robertson, and Day Robertson; 2 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister Rene; brothers Bobby and J.T. Ming.
A graveside service will be 10 AM Wednesday September 9th at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Brandon Bates officiating. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P. O. Box 1000, Department 42, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
