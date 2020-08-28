Glenda Walker
Glenda Gail Walker passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo at the age of 75. She was born September 17, 1944 to the late Mary Ruth Duff and Harold Shull Carlton.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Walker (Patricia) of West Point; daughter, Laura Walker Bishop (Michael) of West Point; brothers, Marvin Carlton of FL, John Wayne Carlton of FL; 4 grandchildren, Courtney Walker, Erin Gable, Kirsten Richardson, Jordan Bishop; 2 great-grandchildren, Reagan Gable, Adelynn Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Walker; her son, Eddy Walker; brothers, Billy Carlton, Joe Carlton; sister, Peggy Contreras.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.