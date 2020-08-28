1/
Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenda Walker
Glenda Gail Walker passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo at the age of 75. She was born September 17, 1944 to the late Mary Ruth Duff and Harold Shull Carlton.
She is survived by her son, Bobby Walker (Patricia) of West Point; daughter, Laura Walker Bishop (Michael) of West Point; brothers, Marvin Carlton of FL, John Wayne Carlton of FL; 4 grandchildren, Courtney Walker, Erin Gable, Kirsten Richardson, Jordan Bishop; 2 great-grandchildren, Reagan Gable, Adelynn Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Walker; her son, Eddy Walker; brothers, Billy Carlton, Joe Carlton; sister, Peggy Contreras.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home Llc
635 E Broad St
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-8049
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved