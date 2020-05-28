SAMUEL (SAM) CLARKE WHITTINGTON



Samuel (Sam) Clarke Whittington was called home to our Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Sam was born on June 13, 1961 in Jackson, Mississippi to Sam Whittington and Audrey Darlene Scoggin Whittington. Sam was a unique and caring dude who touched the lives of all he knew in a most extraordinary way.

Sam met the love of his life at the West Point Prairie Arts Festival in 2009 and married his devoted soulmate, Debra Pearson Whittington, just a couple of weeks later on September 25, 2009. Hey, when you know, you know. Sam also was a beloved father to his children, Samuel E. Whittington (Sydney), and Anah Victoria Whittington, who reside in Gilbert, Arizona. He also leaves one grandson, Cameron Lee Whittington. Sam's son, Nicholas Clarke Whittington, predeceased him.

Sam also leaves behind his siblings, Richard Kent Whittington (Tracy) of Louisville, Tennessee; James Bryon Whittington (Shelley) of Meridian, Mississippi; and his sister, Jansen Noel Freeman (William), also of Meridian.

Sam was a genuine old soul who loved his music, singing and writing songs. His old band members said he possessed "Sammy Swag." He was passionate about old cars, the outdoors, and camping at his cabin, which he built by himself from the ground up. He was a true artist and was able to find the beauty in uncommon things. Sam possessed a deep abiding Christian faith that sustained him throughout his illness. Anyone else fighting cancer would have gone quietly into the night, but Sam fought the fight with the heart of a warrior.

Sam was one of the most down to earth people you could ever hope to encounter in life and he will be missed by his beloved wife, his family and his many friends.

A private memorial service was held on Friday, May 29, 2020. Instead of flowers, Sam would hope that you would do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness to someone in need.









