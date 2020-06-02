Mrs. Waidean Williamson
West Point, MS - Mrs. Waidean Williamson, 83, passed away on June 2, 2020 at Dugan Memorial Home in West Point. Waidean was born on September 8, 1936, in Magee, the daughter of the late Waitous and Mavis Warren Ates. She received a degree in Secretarial Management from Jackson Commercial College. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at City Hall in West Point for 10 years. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in West Point where she loved to sing in the choir. Her yard was her passion. She loved cooking for others and visiting with her friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She married John Wesley Williamson, Sr. on December 17, 1955 in Weathersby. He predeceased her on November 26, 1989. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Ates. Due to current health concerns, a private family graveside service will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from Greenwood Cemetery in West Point with Reverend Dale Funderburg officiating. Due to current health concerns, if you would like to pay your respect to the family, someone will be available to sign the register book for you at the cemetery from 1:45 P.M. until service time. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her daughter, Connie Martin (Steve) of Pontotoc: son, Wes Williamson (Michelle) of West Point: five grandchildren, Mary Frances Malatesta (Kirk) of Cleveland, John Wesley Williamson, III of Nashville, Tennessee, Sara Martin of Pontotoc, Mallory Williamson of West Point, and Daniel Martin of Pontotoc, one great- grandson; Steven Malatesta of Cleveland, a brother, James Ates (Ann) of Magee, and a niece, Bethany. Pallbearers will be Daniel Martin, John Wesley Williamson, III, Stanley Spradling, Robbie Robinson, Scott Ross, and Lynn Horton. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of West Point, P.O. Box 794, West Point, MS 39773. The family request that you designate memorials to the Music Fund or Child Care Ministry. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.