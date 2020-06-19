Wofford
John Wofford

John Scott Wofford passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital at the age of 61. He was born June 21, 1958 in Houston, MS to Joanne Smith and the late James Scott Wofford. He was a welder in the construction industry for many years.
He is survived by his mother, Joanne Wofford of West Point; brother, James E. Wofford (Vette) of Olive Branch; sisters, Judy Dukeminier of West Point, Joy Wofford of Columbus; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.

Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
