John Wofford
John Scott Wofford passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital at the age of 61. He was born June 21, 1958 in Houston, MS to Joanne Smith and the late James Scott Wofford. He was a welder in the construction industry for many years.
He is survived by his mother, Joanne Wofford of West Point; brother, James E. Wofford (Vette) of Olive Branch; sisters, Judy Dukeminier of West Point, Joy Wofford of Columbus; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
John Scott Wofford passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital at the age of 61. He was born June 21, 1958 in Houston, MS to Joanne Smith and the late James Scott Wofford. He was a welder in the construction industry for many years.
He is survived by his mother, Joanne Wofford of West Point; brother, James E. Wofford (Vette) of Olive Branch; sisters, Judy Dukeminier of West Point, Joy Wofford of Columbus; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Times Leader from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.