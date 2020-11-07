Adron O. Jones, 83, died, November 5, 2020 at his residence in the Mhoon Valley Community. Adron was born August 9, 1937 in Choctaw County to the late Frankie Stephens and Thomas Martin Jones. He worked as a Panel Welder Operator at Babcock & Wilcox for 36 years. He married Frances Jones on January 15, 1960 in Louisville. Adron loved his wife, kids and all the grands. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was logging or just being in the woods. He took particular pleasure in watching Steven play basketball and later on racing go-karts. He was a member of Hope Baptist Church. He especially cherished time that was spent with his family. Adron was predeceased by his parents; four sisters, Elizabeth Raines, Lois Bond, Sue Hester and Naomi Wise, six brothers; Thomas Jones, Syble Jones, Jack Jones, Horace Jones, Ethrage Jones and Howard Jones.
A private family graveside service will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Memorial Gardens in West Point, MS, with Brother Eddie Brock officiating, with burial to follow. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Frances Jones of West Point, one son, Rodney Jones (Stephanie ) of West Point, 2 grandchildren, Steven Jones (Mary Catherine), Michele Griffin, 2 great grandchildren, Madison Jones, Carly Griffin, 2 sisters, Antonia Steadman of Red Oak, TX, Shirley Groceman of Ackerman.
Pallbearers will be Bob Tyler, Ryan Fulgham, Scott Bolton, Ricky Blake, Robert Gaskin, Chris Harris.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his Friends and workers of Babcock & Wilcox, Dr. Ned Miller, Rodney Johnson, Kim Thompson, O. M. Johnson, Eugene Davis, Jimmy Dale Harris and all of his Caregivers.
Memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105.
