Agnes Willease Scott passed away at her residence Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the age of 96.
She was born June 20, 1922, to the late Grady and Fannie Sansing Wright.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Dickie Bryan officiating.
Serving as pallbearers are Jimmy Donahoo, Brad Davis, Ken Wilbourne, Gil Lyon and Kenny Hudson.
She is survived by her sister, Annie Will Wright Fulgham; sister-in-law, Pauline Young Wright; nieces: Mildred Ann "Dumpy" Wade who's been both friend and caretaker. Jamie Wright Smith; and nephew, Brant Fulgham. Special survivors include Donny Lee, treasured daughter in all but blood, and her extraordinary caregiver, Eddie Mae Pulliam.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mildred Wright Wade; brother, Buddy Wright; nieces, Julie Ann Fulgham and Paula Wright Rippie
Memorials may be made to The Mission PO Box 328 West Point, MS 39773.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Times Leader on Mar. 22, 2019