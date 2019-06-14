Home

Belle Memorial Funeral Home - Aberdeen
216 Hwy 25 South P.O. Box 129
Aberdeen, MS 39730
(662) 369-3376
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Belle Memorial Funeral Home - Aberdeen
216 Hwy 25 South P.O. Box 129
Aberdeen, MS 39730
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Payne Chapel M.B. Church
Andrew Dyson Obituary
Andrew Dyson, 87, of West Point, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at Select Specialty in Jackson.
Funeral Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Payne Chapel M.B. Church. Burial will follow in Payne Chapel Church cemetery.
Visitation is 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Belle memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements.
Friends may sign the online register book, www.bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Times Leader on June 14, 2019
