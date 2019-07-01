Services Calvert Funeral Home 1400 East Main Street West Point , MS 39773 (662) 494-2833 Resources More Obituaries for Andrew Hughes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew Nelson Hughes

1928 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Andrew Nelson Hughes, 90, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Mr. Nelson was born Oct. 3, 1928, in Clay County, the son of the late Ollie Robert and Ester Cantrell Hughes. He worked and retired from The Justice Company. He then worked for Kellogg's Hardware, Staggers Bakery, Miller Brother's Dairy and was a Funeral Director at Calvert Funeral Home. He also delivered newspapers for Daily Times Leader and The Commercial Appeal for a number of years. He grew up in Cairo Cumberland Presbyterian Church and later joined Calvary Baptist Church in West Point. He married Mae Alice Redmond Nov. 5, 1949 and she predeceased him Dec. 22, 2006.

Funeral services were 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, from Calvert Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. James Towery officiating and assisted by Rev. Roy Myers. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery in Maben.

Visitation was 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Calvert Funeral Home.

Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include his two daughters: Nelsie Gay Wooden (Clifford) of LaFollette, Tennessee, and Susan Anne Byars of Pheba; six grandchildren: Beverly Alice Wooden, Christa Lynn Wooden, Peter George Wooden, Marianna Hope Wooden, Ashley Anne Byars and Michael Jeffrey Byars; five great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Wooden, Molly Hatter, Andrew Uriah Wooden, Gabriel Wooden, and Dara Hatter; three sisters: Miriam Stafford (Jessie) of North Carolina, Etta Mae Johnson (John) of Brandon, and Glenda Clark (Bennie) of Montpelier and a brother, Bobby Faye Hughes (Alice) of West Point.

Pallbearers were Larry Wilson, Christopher Wilson, Hughey Cooper, Michael Byars, and Peter Wooden.

Honorary pallbearers were Past and Present Employees of Calvert Funeral Home and Employees of Kellogg's Hardware.

