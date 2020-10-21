1/
Ann Cummings
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Ann Hurst Cummings, 77, died, October 16, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born December 6, 1942 to the late Lena Wilhite and Grover C. Hurst. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, John E. Cummings, one infant daughter; Lisa Gail Cummings and one brother; Bud Hurst.
Graveside funeral services were held Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point with the Rev. Chris Craven officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point was in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Cummings of Birmingham, AL and Anthony Cummings (Beth) of West Point, 6 grandchildren, 7 Great-grandchildren, sisters Kay Nordyke (Rick) of Cleveland, TN, Mary Hurst of West Point, brothers, Joe Hurst of West Point and Charles Hurst of Mullens, SC.
Memorials may be made to Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39701.

Published in Daily Times Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Calvert Funeral Home
1400 East Main Street
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-2833
