Annie Ruth "Ann" Awtrey Cooper, age 80, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

She was born in Prairie, Sept. 26, 1938, to the late William and Mable King Awtrey.

After graduating from West Point High School, Ann moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she met her future husband, Robert "Bob" Cooper, who was stationed in Memphis with the U.S. Navy. Over the course of his service, they enjoyed being stationed in many exciting locations, including Alaska, Hawaii, and California before eventually retiring in Florida.

Ann loved and was very proud of her six grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, traveling, playing cards, and was a skilled bowler.

Ann is survived by her two daughters: Patricia Cooper (Monte) Rector of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Carol Cooper (Mike) Smith of Nashport, Ohio; six grandchildren: Laura, Matthew, and Robert ("Bobby") Rector, and Benjamin, Samuel, and Jackson Smith; and two brothers: Frank Autrey and Jim Awtrey.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Robert "Bob" Cooper, and siblings: Kathryn Provencher, Marie Baldwin, Coburn Awtrey, Lois Bittle, and Lucy Lippincott.

A very proud military wife, Ann will be buried alongside her late husband at Barrancas National Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home of Pensacola has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Daily Times Leader on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary