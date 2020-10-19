West Point, Ms - Ben Thomas "Sonny" Harmon, Sr., 81, died, October 5, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo. He was born April 3, 1939 in West Point to the late Mary A. Davis and Sam T. Harmon. Sonny was a truck driver for 40 plus years. He was of the Baptist faith. He served his country as a member of The United States Air Force. Sonny was loving father, grandfather and friend. One of his favorite pastimes was to go fishing. His passion was taking kids to the Shriner's Hospital
. He was predeceased by his parents, one sister; Sylvia Sykes and one brother; David Harmon.
Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from Memorial Gardens in West Point with Reverend Truitt Allen officiating. Burial will follow there in Memorial Gardens. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his son, Ben Thomas Harmon, Jr. (Doris) of Oxford, 2 grandchildren, Brian and Brad Harmon and 5 great grandchildren and one sister; Sandra King (Kenny) of Hamilton, MS.
Memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
3100 Samford Avenue Shreveport, LA 71103.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com