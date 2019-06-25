Bettie L. Halliday, 82, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Bettie was born July 21, 1936, in West Point, the daughter of the late Wilson Eugene, Sr. and Freddie Mae Aycock Lippincott. She was a graduate of Mississippi State University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She was a High School business teacher and worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses in West Point. Later, she returned to Mississippi State University to serve as a house mother at the Sigma Chi Fraternity house. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and cooking. She was an avid and accomplished self-employed wallpaper hanger. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She attended First Baptist Church in West Point.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her daughter, Robert Wayne "Doc" Halliday.

Per Mrs. Bettie's wishes, there will be no services.

Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer L. Halliday of West Point; granddaughter, Skylar Jade Flores of Starkville; four brothers: Duke Lippincott (Bettye) of West Point, Tom Lippincott (Carye) of White Fish, Montana, Charles Lippincott of West Point, and Wilson Eugene "Pug" Lippincott, Jr. of West Point; a number of nieces and nephews; and dear friends: Billie Dee Henson (Mike) of West Point, Exir Wooten Brennan of West Point, and Mr. Willie Johnson (Tina) of Columbus.

Memorials may be made to West Point/Clay County Animal Shelter, 5122 Old Tibbee Road, West Point, MS 39773.

