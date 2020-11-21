West Point, MS - Betty Jo Coggins Fitzgerald, 76, passed away on November 18, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, MS. She was born August 20, 1944 in West Point to Ruby Parrish and J.G. Coggins. Betty Jo worked at the Holiday Inn for many years but retired as a manager from Hancock Fabrics. She was a member of Cairo Cumberland Presbyterian Church and married Robert Cecil Fitzgerald on November 11, 1961. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2014. In her spare time she enjoyed hunting and fishing but with the great love she had for her grandchildren, she took pleasure in shopping for them.
Graveside services will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Cairo Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in the Cairo Community with burial to follow. Brother Bob Edwards will be officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her 2 sons; William David Fitzgerald and Robert Allen Fitzgerald (Deborah) both of West Point, 3 grandchildren; Rachel Leigh Poppelreiter (Josh), Caitlin Renee Fitzgerald, and Courtney Nichole Fitzgerald, 6 great grandchildren; Adaleigh Hollingsworth, Kasen Downing, Kinsleigh Fitzgerald, Joshua Keith Poppelreiter, Samuel Fitzgerald, and Aubree Claire Lippincott, and a brother; Bobby Coggins of Columbus, MS. She was Preceded in death by her parents; J.G. and Ruby Coggins, her husband; Robert Cecil Fitzgerald, 3 sisters; Inez Coggins Bock, Bessie Coggins Huelett, and Mildred Coggins Bowman, 5 brothers; James "Pete" Coggins, Horace Coggins, J.G. "Buddy" Coggins, Jr., Woodrow Coggins and William Sonny Coggins, and a great grandson; Aiden Patrick Lippincott.
Pallbearers will be Dale Harris, Scott Hardin, Jimmy Edwards, Timmy Turner, John Edwards and Eddie Scott.
Memorials may be made to: Cairo Cumberland Cemetery Fund
c/o Judy Chrismond, 23225 Hwy 50 W.
West Point, MS, 39773
