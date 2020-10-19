Bonnie Duke

West Point, MS - Bonnie W. Duke, 66, passed away on October 1, 2020 at UMMC - Grenada.She was born January 24, 1954 in West Point to Kathryn E. Jackson and the late James H. Ward, Jr. Bonnie was a Receptionist for 15 years at Edwards, Storey, Marshall, Helveston and Easterling Law Firm. She was a member of First Baptist Church of West Point. She married George Homer Duke, Sr. on March 17, 1979, West Point, MS.
A Private Family Memorial service will be held Saturday, October, 3, 2020 at Calvert Chapel with Brother Tim Temple officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, George H. Duke, Sr. of West Point; two daughters, Lauren Duke of West Point, and Holly Coker (Corbin) of Spring Hill, TN, one son, George H. Duke, Jr. of Gulfport, 5 Grandchildren; Chelsea Smith, Christopher Smith, Stella Coker, Harper Coker and Charleigh Coker, her mother, Kathryn E. Jackson Ward, one sister, Clara Mayfield of Kingston Springs, TN and one niece; Gina Williams. She was preceded in death by father; James H. Ward, Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers are all her coworkers at Edwards, Storey, Marshall, Helveston and Easterling Law Firm, The Staff and nurses of Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson and the nurses at Grenada Rehab & Health Care.
Memorials may be made to Palo Alto Cemetery Fund, c/o Jack Elliot 9010 Hwy 47, West Point, MS 39773 or to American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 16808, Jackson, MS 39236.
